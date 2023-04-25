Home / India News / Evening brief: First batch of 278 Indians depart from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, and all the latest news

Evening brief: First batch of 278 Indians depart from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

First batch of 278 Indians leave Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri'

First batch of Indian nationals stuck in war-torn Sudan has left the Port Sudan on Tuesday under Operation Kaveri. Of the 500 Indians who had reached Port Sudan on Monday, 278 people departed for Jeddah on INS Sumedha. Read more

278 Indians departed for Jeddah on INS Sumedha.(source:Twitter/@MEAIndia)
PM Modi interacts with students onboard Kerala's first Vande Bharat train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students onboard after inaugurating Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station on Tuesday. Read more

Bipasha Basu shares glimpse of daughter Devi's pink and white nursery, personalised name garland. Watch

Bipasha Basu has shared a glimpse of her daughter Devi's nursery on Instagram. The actor shared a video in which Devi can be seen playing in her crib, with a personalised fairy theme name garland in pink hanging around it. Read more

Web Stories | Pooja Hegde's Trip To Mangalore

Tips to reset your disrupted circadian rhythm to improve your sleep cycle

The internal clock in our body is called as circadian rhythm that cycles every 24 hours where these 24-hour rhythms influence our sleep/wake cycles, food intake and endocrine and metabolic pathways that are needed to maintain normal physiology and organismal homeostasis but disruption of this rhythm often leads to sleep disturbances called circadian rhythm disorders. Read more

Social media is wrong! Ajinkya Rahane's selection for WTC final is not because of IPL 2023 exploits for CSK. Here's why

India's 15-member squad, announced on Tuesday, for the WTC final against Australia was as predictable as it could have been. Read more

pm modi sudan kerala jeddah
