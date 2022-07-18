Evening brief: Harbhajan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Harbhajan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member, shares video

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Monday. The 42-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was among nearly 25 other leaders who took oath as Rajya Sabha members. Read more

Marburg disease: WHO declares outbreak in Ghana | Top points

The World Health Organisation has declared Ghana's first outbreak of the Ebola-like marburg disease after laboratories confirmed the infection in two persons who later succumbed to the virus earlier this month. Read more

Watch: Kohli's priceless reaction to Pant, Dhawan showering Rohit Sharma with champagne after India's series win

Players of the Indian cricket team appeared a jubilant bunch after defeating England in the series-deciding 3rd ODI in Manchester on Sunday. Read more

Good Luck Jerry song Mor Mor: Janhvi Kapoor has tonnes of trouble to deal with in this high-octane number

Janhvi Kapoor's first song from the film Good Luck Jerry is out now. Titled Mo Mor, the high octane song shows Janhvi's Jerry doing all that she can to get her mom to the hospital as well as a big bag of drugs to its destination but multiple roadblocks make it difficult. Read more

Antacids and heart diseases: Doctors explain the relationship

Antacids are medicines which help in neutralising the acid in the stomach. Acid reflux is caused by the backward flow of the stomach acid into the esophagus. Read more

Bookings for new 2022 Hyundai Tucson commence at ₹50,000

Hyundai Motor India on Monday commenced bookings for the new Tucson SUV for a token amount of ₹50,000. Read more

