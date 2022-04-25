Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Hardik Patel dismisses talk of BJP switch, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Hardik Patel dismisses talk of BJP switch, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Hardik Patel.(PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘I praised Biden too’: Hardik Patel, ‘upset’ with Cong, on his future with party

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, who is reportedly unhappy with the party and has. Read more 

'Irrespective of ideology…': HC to Delhi Police over lapse at Kejriwal's house

The Delhi high court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the status report filed by Delhi Police regarding the arrangement. Read more

'This reaction was over the top. What if Pollard had turned back, reacted': Ex-MI stars slam Krunal for his send-off

It's no secret that Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya share a great camaderie both on and off the field. Read more

Here is why Kajal Aggarwal's character was removed from Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, director Koratala Siva reveals

Filmmaker Koratala Siva has clarified why actor Kajal Aggarwal’s character has been removed from his movie Acharya. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Malaika Arora suggests 3 Yoga asanas to help cool down your body this summer

The rising mercury levels outside when it is not even the month of June, has put many people's workout plans on hold. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik patel congress bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP