Evening brief: Harish Rawat welcomes SC order on Haldwani; and all the latest news

Harish Rawat welcomes SC order on Haldwani, ‘Judgment to protect human rights’

Congress veteran and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the Haldwani eviction saying that it will “protect human rights”. Read more

Sultanpuri horror: ‘Untrue allegations against my daughter,’ says Nidhi's mother

Following the statement given by Nidhi, the friend and eyewitness of the tragic death of 20-year-old Anjali after she was hit and dragged by a car for several kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri, her mother on Thursday came in her support. Read more

From Ultraviolette to MBP: Two-wheeler makers participating in Auto Expo 2023

The 16th editiom of the Auto Expo is set to begin on January 11, 2023, and will see a host of new offerings from automakers. Read more

Karan Johar slams actors who ask for ₹20 cr fee but can't assure ₹5 cr opening: 'Might be murdered for saying this'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to appear on the latest episode of a podcast and spill the beans about the industry. In the new promo from the show, he mentioned how he lost money with his film Student Of The Year, which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Read more

‘Bas maar hi dena hai batsman ko. Only God can save you’: SRH’s newest pick narrates facing Umran Malik

Umran Malik may have broken out of obscurity in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) but he continues to turn heads whenever he takes the ball in his hands due to his sheer pace. Read more

