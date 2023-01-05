Sultanpuri horror: ‘Untrue allegations against my daughter,’ says Nidhi's mother

Following the statement given by Nidhi, the friend and eyewitness of the tragic death of 20-year-old Anjali after she was hit and dragged by a car for several kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri, her mother on Thursday came in her support. She said Anjali's mother is putting “untrue” allegations against her daughter. Earlier, the victim's family dismissed Nidhi's claims of Anjali being in “drunken state” while she was riding a two-wheeler.

“She was very nervous. She told me that some people have run a car over her friend, they tried to do the same with her but she ran away. The allegations deceased's mother is putting against my daughter is untrue,” Nidhi's mother was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In her statement to the police, Nidhi said she saw Anjali being dragged away by the car and that the people sitting inside were aware of it. She alleged that Anjali insisted on driving the scooty despite being in drunken state.

Anjali's mother Rekha rejected Nidhi's claim and alleged her of spreading lies. “I know some of her friends and Nidhi wasn’t one of them. My daughter never came home drunk. This girl is trying to malign the image of my daughter to save herself because she fled after seeing my daughter die and did not inform police,” she added.

Nidhi was seen in two CCTV footages that she was entering her Sultanpuri residence at 1.38 am, which contradict the footage from the Rohini hotel from where both of them were seen leaving at 1.31 am. Nidhi further added in her statement that she knew Anjali for 15 days and that the December 31 party was the first time they went out together.

