Evening brief: 'ICMR's study on Covid jabs-heart attack link to be out soon', and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2023 04:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ICMR's study on Covid jabs-heart attack link to be out in 2 weeks: Report

The Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) study assessing a possible connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid-19 vaccines should be out in the next two weeks, reported Moneycontrol citing Director-General of ICMR Rajiv Bahl. Report

A Covid jab is administered to a person by a health official.(HT File Photo)
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover

A convicted murderer was shot dead Tuesday in the grounds of a mosque in provincial Afghanistan, officials said, the second public execution since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Read More

Jr NTR welcomes Ram Charan to 'parents club', Allu Arjun with wife visits Upasana and baby in hospital

Jr NTR was among the first stars to wish his RRR co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Early Tuesday morning, the news of their daughter's birth was shared by the hospital in a medical bulletin. Read More

Signs of Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria

Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria, or known as RSD, is an extreme emotional pain triggered by the thought of getting rejected by others. This stems out from the feeling of not being good enough for others and not meeting the expectations of others. Read More

'We saw you cry on telly': Barmy Army gives Steve Smith a brutal Sandpaper Gate reminder during 1st Ashes Test - Watch

Test cricket in England, against England, is among the most daunting tasks. Barring tackling the seaming conditions against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad and trying to decipher the brand new phenomenon called Bazball, an opposition also has to take care of the certain Barmy Army. Read More

 

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
