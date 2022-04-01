Evening brief: If India wants to buy anything, ready to discuss, says Russia's Lavrov and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
If India wants to buy anything, ready to discuss: Russia minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday Moscow has developed a system to engage in trade in national currencies with countries such as India and efforts to move away from the dollar-based payment system will intensify. Read More
Imran Khan: Powerful nation angry with my Moscow trip, but backs India that imports Russian oil
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said a "powerful country" that supported India was angry over his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin. Read More
UK minister Rishi Sunak invokes Will Smith on criticism of wife Akshata Murthy
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said Thursday that it was upsetting to see people target his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, to underline their criticism of him. Read More
IPL 2022: Zaheer Khan drops massive update on Suryakumar Yadav’s availability for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals tie
Star batter Suryakumar Yadav was not available for Mumbai Indians' opening match of the IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals and his absence was felt dearly as the five-time champions lost the match by four wickets. Read More
Jaya Bachchan invites fellow members of Parliament to exclusive screening of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film Dasvi
Actor Abhishek Bachchan's mother Jaya Bachchan organised a screening of his upcoming film Dasvi in Mumbai. At the special screening, Jaya's fellow members of the parliament were invited to watch the film. Read More
Best summer foods to beat the heat and stay healthy
When it comes to summer diet, eating light and the right kind of food that beats the heat is often advised by nutritionists. Read More
Brother crouches down in front of trampoline to help younger sister. Watch
A brother and a sister always share a special bond. From fighting over the silliest things to taking care of each other in the time of need, this bittersweet relationship is made up of various things. Read More
