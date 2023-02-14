Evening brief: India eyes Tejas export to Argentina, Egypt, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India in talks with Egypt, Argentina for sale of Tejas light combat aircraft

India is in talks with Egypt and Argentina for the possible sale of the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) to their air forces as the country sharpens its focus on getting a toehold in foreign markets and boosting its defence exports, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) chairman CB Ananthakrishnan said at Aero India-2023 on Tuesday. Read more

'Soon after release of 2 BBC documentaries': Editors guild slams I-T 'survey'

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday expressed deep concerns about the Income Tax Department “surveys” being carried out at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of BBC India. Read more

'Shami came to me angry, said 'I want to quit cricket'. I immediately took him to Ravi Shastri and...'': Ex-India coach

The year was 2018 and Mohammed Shami had failed a yo-yo test ahead of England tour. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps barefoot to seek blessing at Pazhani temple, lights camphor on her way

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Telugu film Shaakuntalam, took out time to visit the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan is winning the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the success of his comeback film Pathaan which hit the theatres on January 25. Read more

