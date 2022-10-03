Evening brief: Iranian flight with ‘bomb threat’ spent 40 min in Indian airspace, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China-bound Iranian flight with ‘bomb threat’ spent 40 mins in Indian airspace

An Iranian Mahan Air flight, which was on its way from Tehran to Guangzhou in China, on Monday hovered in the Indian airspace for nearly 40 minutes before it was allowed to leave as the Indian Air Force scrambled fighter jets to combat an alleged “bomb threat”, an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read more

Explained: What is Metaverse & how will it benefit from 5G in India?

The next generational 5G technology is finally in India. Several telecom companies have announced their ambitious plans to expand their services to every corner of the country in the next few months. Read more

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa does Garba dance in Navratri, to Neha Kakkar song. Watch

If you are a fan of Indian soaps or not, there is simply no chance that you have missed the highly talked-about Hindi serial named Anupamaa. Airing on the Star Plus network, this show revolves around the protagonist Anupamaa, who gives up her ambitions and aims in order to raise her family, and is disappointed when she receives no recognition for her struggles and sacrifices. Read more

Viewers have found new reasons to love Brahmastra after watching Adipurush teaser: 'Way better at similar budget'

The release of Adipurush teaser on Sunday and the quality of VFX in this Om Raut directorial has made movie lovers sit up and praise Ayan Mukerji's recent fantasy drama, Brahmastra, in new light. Read more

Can lipstick cause lip darkening? Tips by beauty experts

Lipstick is one such makeup product that not just elevates the look but also lifts the mood in a jiffy and whether you are a fan of makeup or not, lipsticks are definitely a part of your trousseau. Read more

Virat Kohli rested for 3rd India vs South Africa T20I

After regaining top form in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, former captain Virat Kohli has been rested from third T20I between India and South Africa which will be played in Indore on Tuesday. Read more

