Evening brief: Arvind Kejriwal promises free electricity if voted to power in Gujarat, and all the latest news

Kejriwal promises free electricity if voted to power in Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity on the lines of Delhi and Punjab if the party is voted to power in Gujarat, where elections are due later this year. Read more

‘100 worthless days’: RLD’s swipe at UP CM Yogi as he presents report card

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as he addressed a press conference to speak about the accomplishments of his government in the first 100 days of coming back to power for the second consecutive term. Read more

Kalyan rape case: Family to move high court for speedy hearing, seeks protection

The family of a 17-year-old girl from Kalyan, Thane, who died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by her friends, is planning to move an application in the Bombay high court to fast-track the hearing of her case. Read more

New Covid test developed in US can identify all variants in hours, says report

Scientists in the US have developed a rapid Covid-19 test that can accurately detect all current variants of SARS-CoV-2 within hours. The test, CoVarScan, detects the signatures of eight hotspots on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19. Read more

Madhubala begged Dilip Kumar to apologise to her dad, told him 'humari zindagi barbad hojaegi'

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar will forever be remembered for the on-screen chemistry in the magnum opus Mughal-E-Azam. Like the film, their real life love story also had a tragic end with both going their separate ways. Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan has also said that the two superstars came very close to tying the knot but the need for an apology led them to part ways. Read more

Healthy and delicious potato recipes that will help you lose weight quickly

Potato is a common ingredient in many fattening foods but surprisingly they can aid in your weight loss journey too considering the vegetable king has resistant starch and fibre that can keep you full for longer periods. Read more

De Villiers hails ‘counterattack partnership’ between Pant and Jadeja, calls it ‘the best I’ve ever seen in Test’

The ongoing Test between India and England at Edgbaston has seen the tourists dictate the show for most part and they now have a commanding 257-run lead in the second innings. Read more

‘Without fear’: Filmmaker Leena post backlash over ‘smoking Goddess Kali’ poster

A massive controversy has erupted over a poster for a documentary by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The poster tweeted on July 2, shows a woman dressed like Goddess Kali and smoking. Watch here

