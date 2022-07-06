Evening brief: Lalu Prasad Yadav to be lifted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lalu Prasad Yadav to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Ailing RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will be airlifted to New Delhi’s AIIMS on Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said. Read more

‘His personal opinion’: Congress on Shashi Tharoor's support for Mahua Moitra

The Congress on Wednesday sought to distance itself from party MP Shashi Tharoor, after the senior politician supported Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who stoked a major controversy with her remarks on Goddess Kali. Read more

Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in West Indies ODIs as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah rested

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three match ODI series against West Indies starting later this month as the BCCI decided to rest some of its top players. Read more

RRR composer Keeravani says Resul Pookutty has spoiled film for him: ‘Can't see Ram and Bheem anymore’

Two days after Pookutty’s comment, composer Keeravani has said in a series of tweets, which he has deleted, that his remark has spoiled RRR for him to such an extent that he now suffers from ‘character blindness’. Read more

Yoga asanas for emotional release: Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer shares tips

Performing yoga asanas on a daily basis comes with a lot of benefits. Yoga helps in improving the flexibility, balance and the posture of the body. Read more

Maruti Suzuki mid-size SUV to be unveiled on July 20

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a July 20 date for its next product unveil, which would also be its biggest in terms of sheer vehicle dimensions. Read More

