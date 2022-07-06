Lalu Prasad Yadav to be airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74, will be airlifted to New Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening, people aware of the matter said even as his condition was stable.

“...he continues to be in the ICU at Patna’s Paras hospital. He will be shifted to Delhi on an air ambulance for further management...he has been under the treatment of doctors at AIIMS earlier. The family wants to take him to Delhi,” said a person, who did not want to be named.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, who visited Yadav in the Patna hospital along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, said doctors have said the RJD leader is stable. “The family and the hospital management will decide if he should be taken to Delhi for better medical facilities and treatment.”

Yadav was hospitalised in Patna on July 4 after he suffered a fracture to his right shoulder and back after a fall on the stairs at his residence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday phoned his son, Tejashwi Yadav, to inquire about the RJD chief’s health. The RJD chief was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi earlier this year. He was jailed in December 2017 after his conviction in a corruption case.

The Jharkhand high court on April 22 granted the RJD chief bail. He was in Delhi after his release and returned to Patna on May 25.

