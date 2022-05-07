Evening brief: Maharashtra is peaceful, says Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘All over, peace in Maharashtra now’: Sena's Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra is over, and that there is peace in the western state. Read more

Ukraine conflict taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia's elite units, says UK

The United Kingdom said on Friday that some of Russia's ‘most capable units’ had suffered ‘heavy losses’, adding that it will take Moscow a 'long time' to reconstitute its armed forces. Read more

'When I got to play after Ganguly’s retirement I got diagnosed with cancer': Yuvraj rues not playing 100 Tests for India

Yuvraj featured in as many as 304 ODI games for India and in 58 T20I matches. But Yuvraj also had a red-ball career, a rather promising one, which fans seldom talk about. Read more

Bobby Deol calls allegations of unprofessionalism 'unfair fabrications', says 'charges were hurled at me without basis'

In a new interview, Bobby said that he has never cancelled shooting and neither has he been late. He said that his attitude has always been 'pretty relaxed' but people said that he was 'laidback'. Read more

Baby asks dog to sit repeatedly, pooch’s reaction leaves people in splits

Pets interacting with babies often make for the best videos. They are adorable and wonderful to watch. This video shared on Instagram is the almost the same as besides being cute it is hilarious too. Read more

Sunglasses can be bad for your health and sleep hormones; here's why

Sunglasses are known to protect eyes from UV (ultraviolet) damage and harmful sun exposure at certain times of the day, but did you know they can they can also play havoc with your hormones and lead to insomnia and depression? Read more

