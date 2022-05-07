Ukraine conflict taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia's elite units, says UK
In yet another indication of the extent of losses suffered by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and its failure to make significant inroads against its much smaller neighbour, the United Kingdom said on Friday that some of Russia's ‘most capable units’ had suffered ‘heavy losses’, adding that it will take Moscow a 'long time' to reconstitute its armed forces.
“The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units, and most advanced capabilities. It will take considerable time and expense for Russia to reconstitute its armed forces following this conflict. It will be particularly challenging to replace modernised and advanced equipment due to sanctions, restricting Russia's access to critical microelectronic components,” the UK's ministry of defence said on Twitter, in its latest update on the situation in the east European nation.
The UK, which is among a host of countries to have imposes sanctions against Russia and has also supplied arms to Kyiv, further said that Moscow has lost at least one T-90M, its most advanced tank, during the fighting. The T-90M, it said, was introduced in 2016 and improved armour, an upgraded gun and enhanced satellite navigation system.
“Approximately 100 T-90M tanks are currently in service amongst Russia's best equipped units, including those fighting in Ukraine. The system's upgraded armour, designed to counter anti-tank weaponry, remains vulnerable if unsupported by other force elements,” the statement read.
Last month, Kyiv's forces destroyed Russia's flagship Moskva warship; after initial denial, Moscow acknowledged the attack, saying one crew member was killed while at least 27 others were missing.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with President Vladimir Putin labelling the offensive as a ‘special military operation’. According to experts, Putin, on May 9, may make a ‘major announcement’ about the war. The day is observed annually as ‘Victory Day’ in that country.
France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France's president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, followed by the firing of canons at the Invalides gardens. Macron's inauguration marks the end of one electoral campaign and the opening of another - for legislative elections in June. Macron's new term formally begins on the evening of May 13 and his prime minister, Jean Castex, is still in office.
Six Indian nationals arrested after failed attempt to cross into the US
Six Indian nationals were rescued last month by American law enforcement from a sinking boat on a freezing river along the US-Canada border in what appears to be a human smuggling operation gone awry. The incident, which occurred on April 28, was reported as a “suspicious activity” by Canadian law enforcement to the Akwesasne Mohawk police service in upstate New York, US.
Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report
Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power. "They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.
Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions
The International Monetary Fund would begin the next round of technical discussions with Sri Lanka from May 9 to May 23, IMF' mission chief for Sri Lanka Masahiro Nozaki has said. Nozaki said on Friday in a statement that the IMF is committed to assisting Sri Lanka, in line with the IMF's policies. The two sides held the first round of discussions at the IMF headquarters last month.
Quake damages over 80 houses in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report
At least 80 houses collapsed in Khuzdar district when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, rendering over 200 families homeless, media reports said on Saturday. According to the meteorological office, the quake's epicenter was located near Aurnaji, and hit the area at 11.55 am on Friday, the Dawn newspaper reported. The earthquake was felt for half a minute, forcing the people to run out of their homes into the open, officials said.
