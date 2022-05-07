Russia war LIVE updates: UK donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The fighting between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is continuing for the 73rd straight day, with no signs of peace between the two countries. The Ukrainian forces have accused Russia of violating ceasefire aimed at evacuating civilians who were trapped underground in the bombed Azovstal steel work plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to take a “powerful step” and visit Kyiv on May 9.

While the United Kingdom is donating an additional 287 mobile generators to the war-torn country, US president Joe Biden is set to sign lend-lease for Ukraine into law on May 9.

