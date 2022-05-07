Home / World News / Russia war LIVE updates: UK donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine
Russia war LIVE updates: UK donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The fighting between the two countries entered its 73rd day with no signs of peace. Thousands of people have been killed in the war, with the latest attack on Azovstal steel work plant.
Trees and apartments are damaged by the impact of a missile explosion in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.
Trees and apartments are damaged by the impact of a missile explosion in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine.(AFP)
Updated on May 07, 2022 06:38 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The fighting between Vladimir Putin's Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is continuing for the 73rd straight day, with no signs of peace between the two countries. The Ukrainian forces have accused Russia of violating ceasefire aimed at evacuating civilians who were trapped underground in the bombed Azovstal steel work plant. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to take a “powerful step” and visit Kyiv on May 9.

While the United Kingdom is donating an additional 287 mobile generators to the war-torn country, US president Joe Biden is set to sign lend-lease for Ukraine into law on May 9.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 07, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    UN council backs UN chief's efforts to find a peaceful solution to the war

    The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted its first statement on Ukraine since Russia's military action began on February 24, expressing "strong support" for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to find a peaceful solution to the 10-week "dispute."

  • May 07, 2022 06:21 AM IST

    UK government donates additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

    The UK government is providing an additional 287 mobile generators to Ukraine which are enough to power nearly 8,000 homes. They will be used for hospitals, shelters and other essential services.

