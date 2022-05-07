‘All over, peace in Maharashtra now’: Sena's Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row
- Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that attempts were being made to divide the “Hindu society”, adding people of the community are also unhappy since temples have stopped using loudspeakers for ‘Aarti’ (prayers).
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said the loudspeaker row in Maharashtra is over, and that there is peace in the western state. He also called upon the central government for a nationwide policy on the use of loudspeakers at religious places, news agency ANI reported.
“There is peace in Maharashtra, some people were trying to spoil the situation in the state but they have been given a befitting reply,” he was quoted as saying in what looked like a veiled attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.
Also Read | Hanuman Chalisa row: 803 Mumbai mosques have nod to install loudspeakers
Raut alleged attempts were being made to divide the “Hindu society”, adding that people of the community are also unhappy since temples have stopped using loudspeakers for ‘Aarti’ (prayers).
The Sena leader's statement comes two days after he lashed out on Thackeray amid the row over use of loudspeakers at religious places. He said that politics is being everywhere about the loudspeaker usage, with “some old videos of Balasaheb's views on loudspeakers in mosques being shared”.
"Why was this question never raised in 50 years when Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Chavan and Devendra Fadnavis were chief ministers?” Raut asked on Thursday.
He further said that the MNS chief had no problem with loudspeakers then, but he has this issue now “because his brother (estranged cousin and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray) is the chief minister of Maharashtra”.
Raj Thackeray first made the call on removing loudspeakers from mosques in his Gudi Padwa speech last month, saying if those are not removed by May 3, Hanuman Chalisa will be played on loudspeakers outside mosques from May 4 onwards. On May 1, he reiterated the demand at his Aurangabad mega rally for which a case was lodged against him and the organisers of the programme on Tuesday (May 3).
Despite the police action, the MNS chief, in a long post on Twitter on Tuesday, urged citizens of Maharashtra to play the Hanuman Chalisa the next day if they heard loudspeakers playing azaan.
On May 4, Pune Police detained some MNS workers after they performed Maha Aarti at some places. The party claimed some mosques cooperated and did not play the morning azaan on loudspeakers, but added its workers would keep a lookout for any breach following which the Hanuman Chalisa would be played on loudspeakers. Hindustan Times reported that MNS workers played the hymn from a residential building at Mumbai's Charkop at 5am when the azaan was heard from a nearby mosque. Similar reports had emerged Washim and Nerul (Navi Mumbai).
Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday that playing the Hanuman Chalisa is not a one-day affair and it will continue until the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra addresses the situation as per the Supreme Court's order on loudspeaker usage.
-
Day after Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP to protest outside Kejriwal's residence
Day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, the saffron party has upped its ante against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP workers will stage a protest outside the residence of the Delhi CM in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta launched an all out attack on the AAP-led Punjab government over Tajinder Bagga's arrest.
-
Startup Mantra: Upskilling for digital world
PUNE One of the defining trends in the last several years has been the advancement of Artificial Intelligence technology. In the beginning… Having travelled to more than 87 countries and setting up businesses in Africa and the Middle East, AAmit Andrehad seen and experienced the world like no one else in his family or village Junnar, located about 90 kilometres away from Pune city.
-
3 injured after blast at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur
A fire broke out after an explosion at a coke plant on Tata Steel premises in Jamsedhpur on Saturday, injuring at least three persons including one staff member and two contract workers, company officials said. Chief minister Hemant Soren said the district administration has joined the operations in providing medical help to the injured.
-
Three injured after explosion at Jamshedpur's Tata Steel plant | Video
Three people were injured after a major explosion in a gas pipeline in the Tata steel plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, the company announced in a statement. The incident occurred at around 10:20 am and the situation is reported to be under control now. The injured were contractual employees, the company stated in a statement on Twitter. They sustained minor injuries and were sent to Tata Main Hospital for treatment.
-
Dunzo reacts to Swiggy delivery boy's ‘outsourcing skill' in Bengaluru
This is a perfect example of Peak Bengaluru! The internet has gone bonkers after a 'lazy' Swiggy delivery agent's story of outsourcinthe Swiggy boy'sis delivery job of a Cafe Coffee Day coffee to Dunzo, another delivery service, went gone viral. Oly the Dunzo account manager can explain this tweet. Haven't spoken up after Dunzo's witty response.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics