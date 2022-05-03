Hanuman Chalisa row: 803 Mumbai mosques have nod to install loudspeakers
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday asked Hindus to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers from May 4 onwards if they hear the azan.
As many as 803 mosques in Mumbai have been given permission to install loudspeakers, said city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey. A total of 1,144 applications were submitted by mosques, of which police gave permission to 803, city police chief Sanjay Pandey said on Tuesday, adding the applications of remaining mosques are being verified and under process.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, whose warning to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if those are not removed by May 3, stoked controversy in the state last month, reiterated his appeal to play the hymn from Wednesday (May 4) onwards. Taking to Twitter, he asked his Hindu brothers and sisters to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if they heard the azan. “That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers!” he wrote on Twitter.
During a recent rally in Aurangabad, the MNS chief had called for chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa if loudspeakers were not removed from atop mosques by May 4. Following this, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra said on Monday it was evaluating Thackeray's speech to see if police action could be taken against him and the organisers of the rally.
On Tuesday, Aurangabad's Chowk police lodged a case against Thackeray and the organisers of the rally. According to a report by news agency PTI, the MNS chief was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including for giving provocation with intent to cause riot, and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the estranged cousin of the MNS chief, held a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil over law and order earlier in the day. Later, director general of police (DGP) Rajnish Seth said police were well prepared to handle any kind of law and order-related matters, stating that action would be taken against those who try to disrupt the communal harmony of Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai residence ‘Shivtirth’ in view of the loudspeaker row. Some leaders of his party have warned about hitting the streets if further action is taken against the MNS supremo.
-
BJP gave ‘contract’ to MNS to disturb peace in state: Sena
Mumbai The Shiv Sena launched an attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Tuesday, with the party leader Sanjay Raut saying that just because they have taken a 'contract' from a political party, they cannot disturb law-and-order in the state. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said, “BJP's 'booster dose' rally in Mumbai on May 1 was planned to target Shiv Sena, while BJP's 'concubine' (upavastra) MNS targeted Sharad Pawar in Aurangabad.”
-
Covid incentive row: Health dept files case against MLA Saryu Roy
Jharkhand's health department has filed an FIR (first information report) against Independent legislator Saryu Roy under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Official Secrets Act, 1923, for allegedly leaking secret documents, police said on Tuesday. In-charge of Doranda police station, Ramesh Kumar, confirmed that an FIR was filed on Monday against Roy, MLA from Jamshedpur (East), by under secretary of state health department, Vijay Verma. Roy, meanwhile, termed the FIR a “reflection of a dirty mind”.
-
Bihar, Jharkhand fail to resolve dispute over pension liability
Bihar and Jharkhand failed to resolve their dispute over pension liability arrears at the April 27 meeting of eastern zonal council where the issue was discussed in detail, officials familiar with the matter said. Both states have, however, agreed to further deliberations on the matter by the offices of their respective accountant generals and finance department officials. The matter dates back to 2000 when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar.
-
MBBS students will have to complete internship in same institute, says MUHS
Putting an end to confusion, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has clarified that undergraduate medical (MBBS) students will have to complete their internship at the institute where they are pursuing their degree. Externship, where students can do their internship at colleges other than the institute they have enrolled in for MBBS, is not allowed anymore.
-
Play Hanuman Chalisa tomorrow if loudspeakers blare the azan: Raj Thackeray
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, on Tuesday reiterated his appeal to citizens to play the Hanuman Chalisa on May 4 (Wednesday) if they heard the loudspeakers playing the azan (Islam's call for prayer).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics