Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Majority of social media users not bothered about absolute facts, says report and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Majority of social media users not bothered about absolute facts, says report and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The study has found that 70% of internet users in India are below 35 years of age, which constitutes 65% of the country’s population. (Representational Image)(AFP)
Published on May 05, 2022 04:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Majority of social media users not bothered about absolute facts: Report

The majority of social media users are not bothered about absolute facts and only confirm or verify online information. Read more 

Two men flung into air as tyre of JCB bulldozer bursts | Watch video

Two workers were killed after a tyre of a JCB bulldozer burst while filling gas in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. Read more   

'Don't forget he is 7-8 years older than when he could do it with ease': Ravi Shastri on MS Dhoni captaining CSK

With a 13-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings are all but eliminated from the race. Read more

Katrina Kaif celebrates mom's 70th birthday with siblings, jokes that they are all 'very noisy kids'. See pics

RELATED STORIES

Actor Katrina Kaif wished her mother Suzanne Turquotte on Instagram. Read more

Are Ayurvedic medicines safe? Expert reveals worrying side effects of popular herbs

Ayurveda, the ancient medicinal system, has been around for thousands of years and trusted by millions for its holistic approach towards health. Read more 

Hardik Pandya’s baby son Agastya blows a kiss to Rashid Khan in viral video

The official page of the Indian Premier League or IPL team Gujarat Titans, has taken to their Instagram in order to share the cutest video ever. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
social media netizen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP