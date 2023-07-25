Evening brief: Manipur govt partially lifts internet ban; and all the latest news

Internet ban in Manipur partially eased; conditions laid down for broadband services

The Manipur government on Tuesday partially lifted the internet ban in the strife-torn state by conditionally allowing broadband service while keeping the ban on mobile internet. In an order dated July 25, the state government said that the internet ban was being partially lifted in view of problems faced by people as it has affected offices, educational institutions, health facilities, booking of cooking gas, and other online-based citizen-centric services among others. Read more

BLACKPINK's Lisa shows how to do summer dressing right with gorgeous OOTD pics from Paris. Check out inside

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been sharing glimpses of her time in Paris by posting several pictures on Instagram. Today, the rapper of the K-Pop girl group dropped some of her OOTD (outfits of the day) from outings in Paris. Dressed in pretty summer dresses and stylish accessories, Lisa showed fans how to do summer fashion right. Scroll through to steal some styling tips from her posts. Read more

Watch: Fresh footage further reveals Harmanpreet's derisive post-match gesture towards BCB officials, Bangladesh crowd

There was more to Harmanpreet Kaur's post-match act than what has been revealed so far. After a clip confirmed the accusations made by the Bangladesh players on the India skipper mockingly calling the umpires to join the photograph session, implying that the match officials sides to the home team in the third ODI match in Dhaka, a fresh footage that later went viral on social media revealed that Harmanpreet ridiculed the BCB officials and the Bangladesh crowd with derisive gestures during the presentation show. Read more

When Pakistani actor Omer Shahzad revealed Fawad Khan replaced him in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Pakistani actor and model Omer Shahzad had said that he was offered a role in the Bollywood blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM). In a 2022 interview with Something Haute, Omer revealed that he was initially offered the role portrayed by Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the Karan Johar directorial. However, he was later replaced by Fawad, despite sending audition clips for the part. Read more

Man walks on dangerous bridge in Pakistan, video will send shivers down your spine

Adventure lovers are known to pursue experiences that might come off as dangerous to some. From climbing inside frozen waterfalls, sleeping in a hammock on top of mountains to even coming close to sharks - there are many such videos that go viral and leave us stunned. Now, another adventurous video of a man has caught the attention of many. It shows him walking on one of the most dangerous bridges in Pakistan. Read more

