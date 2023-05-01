Evening brief: Monetary reward announced for proving 'The Kerala Story' claims, and all the latest news

Muslim body, lawyer announce ₹ 1.11 crore reward for proving ‘The Kerala Story’ claims

The debate over the unsubstantiated claims made in the controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’ has intensified as its release date is approaching, with a Muslim body and a lawyer separately announcing rewards for proving the claims. Read more

Video shows tiger crossing road with cubs, IFS officer shares video with message

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the recent past, there have been several instances where humans and wildlife have come close. From animals entering in a hotel to people stopping the traffic for the animals to cross the road safely, many such instances go viral on social media. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma produces another gem on the mic with '35th-36th' birthday counter, leaves commentator flummoxed

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians bounced back to winning ways with a six-wicket victory vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 at Mumbai on Sunday. Read more

Looking for love that lasts? Try slow dating

For many of us, dating can feel like a whirlwind of swipes, likes and fleeting connections. Read more

Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to 'break' an arranged marriage in this zany comedy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming comedy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a master matchmaker and wedding planner named Jogi Pratap who can get through any wedding and make it a success with a little bit of jugaad (creative problem-solving). Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON