Evening brief: ‘Na tired hu, na retired’, Pawar quotes Vajpayee, counters Ajit; and all the latest news

'Na tired hu, na retired': Sharad Pawar quotes Vajpayee to counter 'ageist' Ajit

As 82-year-old Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched a mission to redevelop his 24-year-old Nationalist Congress Party following his nephew Ajit Pawar's secret mutiny with the help of the BJP, the senior Pawar quoted Vajpayee as he said he is neither tired nor retired. Read More

Japanese leaders mark 1 year since assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Japanese political and business leaders on Saturday marked one year since the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledging to tackle pressing political goals as a way of honoring Abe’s wishes. Read More

Shahid Kapoor says he was ‘destroyed’ when pictures of his kiss with Kareena Kapoor leaked in media

Shahid Kapoor has opened up for the first time about the images of him and ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor that were leaked by the media in 2004. Speaking in a new interview, Shahid said that he was ‘destroyed’ by the whole episode. Read More

Mumbai Police’s on point post about unwanted advances wins hearts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai Police is winning the social media game and it is clear from the various interesting posts they often share on Instagram and Twitter. The department posts content that creates awareness among people on different subjects. Read More

Revamp your home's nooks and corners: Decor tips for transforming neglected spaces with style

Your home is a reflection of your personality, and it's the little details that make it truly unique. While we often pay attention to the main areas of our homes, it's easy to overlook the nooks and corners that quietly exist, waiting to be discovered. Read More

Pakistan PM sets up high-level committee to decide on national team's travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to the government seeking advice about its men's cricket team's travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif formed a high-level committee to take a call on the same. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON