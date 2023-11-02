Evening brief: NewsClick editor's custody extended; Nitish Kumar blames Cong for INDIA's slowdown, all the latest news

Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakraborty, the founder and HR head of NewsClick, have been sent to judicial custody until December 1 by a Delhi court. The Delhi Police's special cell arrested them on October 3 in a case involving allegations of receiving foreign funds through Chinese firms to disrupt India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. An FIR was registered under various sections of the UAPA and IPC. The police claimed the founder conspired with a group to sabotage the 2019 general elections and Chinese firms incorporated shell companies to infuse foreign funds with the intention of disrupting the country's sovereignty. According to secret inputs, the police alleged that Indian and foreign entities illegally infused funds worth crores, with the intent to disrupt India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Purkayastha and Chakraborty had approached the High Court challenging their arrest and remand, but it was dismissed on October 13, and the matter is now pending before the Supreme Court. NewsClick has refuted the allegations, calling them an attempt to muzzle the free press in India. Dig deeper

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha. (Hindustan Times)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key proponent of uniting opposition parties under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) opposition bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, expressed his frustration on Thursday over the apparent stagnation of the alliance's objectives. Speaking at a 'BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao' rally organized by the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Patna, Kumar revealed his disappointment with the progress of the INDIA alliance and criticized the Congress party for its focus on state elections. He stated that the Congress party seemed more interested in the upcoming state elections, leading him to believe that they would call for discussions after those polls. Kumar emphasized the need for unity and collaboration to protect the country from the current ruling party. The INDIA bloc, formed by 26 opposition parties in July, aims to contest the 2024 elections together and finalize seat-sharing arrangements in states in a collaborative spirit. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Adani Enterprise, the flagship firm of Gautam Adani, reports a 50.5% decrease in Q2 net profit Dig deeper

Lok Sabha Secretariat revokes disqualification of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal Dig deeper

UN report: Insufficient adaptation finance amidst record-breaking climate extremes Dig deeper

India News

Ethics panel chief says Mahua Moitra used 'unparliamentary' words; Opposition MPs claim ‘unethical’ queries Dig deeper

Four villagers killed by Maoists in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker and Bijapur districts Dig deeper

Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests an Enforcement Directorate official and his associate for allegedly taking a ₹15 lakh bribe Dig deeper

Global Matters

20 Chinese Air Force planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday afternoon, alleges Taiwan's defence ministry Dig deeper

Israel's aggression will only lead to more conflicts, warns Iran ambassador to India Dig deeper

Storm Ciaran ravages northern France with nearly 200 km/h winds, while southern England remains on high alert Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In a World Cup 2023 match, former India captain Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional form by scoring 88 runs against Sri Lanka. Kohli achieved a significant milestone by amassing 1,000 runs in the calendar year 2023, becoming the third Indian batsman to do so, following Shubman Gill (1,426 runs) and Rohit Sharma (1,060 runs). This feat marked Kohli's eighth instance of scoring over 1,000 runs in a single year during his illustrious career, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of seven such instances. Kohli now ranks second for the most fifty-plus scores in World Cups, trailing only Sachin with 21 such scores. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and health

In the quest for sustainable weight loss, fitness enthusiasts are turning to age-old wisdom, valuing holistic approaches over quick-fix diets. Fad diets may offer initial results but can lead to long-term harm due to their extreme restrictions. Instead, exploring the benefits of ancient spices and superfoods can promote weight loss and overall well-being. This edition of Ancient Wisdom highlights five ancient spices known for their weight management properties. Cinnamon stabilizes blood sugar levels, turmeric reduces inflammation and aids weight loss, ginger supports metabolism, black pepper enhances nutrient absorption, and mustard seeds boost metabolism and calorie burning. These spices, when integrated into a balanced diet, can facilitate weight loss and improve overall health. However, it's crucial to consult a healthcare professional, especially if you have underlying health conditions or are making significant dietary changes. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

While Sunny Deol remains an anomaly in today's star-studded landscape, eschewing endorsements, chiseled physiques, and opting for just one film a year, his younger brother, Bobby Deol, has carved a unique path to stardom. Sunny played a pivotal role in shaping Bobby's debut in the 1990s, putting his own successful career on hold. Despite challenges, including a director change for "Barsaat" (1995) and Bobby's injury, the launch was a triumph. Over the years, Bobby continued to work with directors who had previously delivered hits for Sunny. However, his career took a downturn in the late 2000s, leading to a period of unemployment and personal struggles. But Bobby's resurgence can be attributed to three factors: brand building, physical transformation, and optics, marking a departure from Sunny's approach to stardom. Dig deeper

