Taipei says 20 Chinese Air Force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Reuters |
Nov 02, 2023 05:15 PM IST
The defence ministry has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed missiles systems in reaction, it said in a statement.
Twenty Chinese Air Force planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Thursday afternoon, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
The defence ministry has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed missiles systems in reaction, it said in a statement, using standard wording for such Chinese military incursions.
