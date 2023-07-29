Evening brief: On Opposition MPs' Manipur visit, ‘political tourism’ jibe from BJP; and all the latest news

‘Political tourism’: BJP MP's dig at Opposition bloc's ‘photo session’ in Manipur

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday called the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc’s visit to Manipur ‘political tourism’. Hitting out at the leaders sharing photos on social media of their travel, Tiwari suggested that they should focus on assessing the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state and think about discussing the issue in Parliament. Read more

Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, series out on Jio Cinema on August 15. Watch

Sushmita Sen will play a never-seen-before avatar as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, Taali, premiering August 15 on JioCinema. The teaser, unveiled on Saturday, gives a sneak peek of her courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph. Read more

'I respect Shastri's statement, but why?': Kapil Dev's fierce 'I don't believe that' reaction over Hardik Pandya debate

India returned to white-ball action earlier this week during the 1st ODI against West Indies, registering a comfortable five-wicket win Barbados. The match saw some of the Indian white-ball regulars including ODI vice-captain Hardik Pandya returning to the side; Hardik will be seen more regularly from now on as India wait till December for their next Test assignment, with the remainder of the cricketing calendar packed with big white-ball tournaments including the Asia Cup in August-September, and the ODI World Cup a month later. Read more

Airport Fashion 101: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's casual-chic styling serves effortless elegance: Watch

Airport fashion is all about opting for sartorial choices that can check into the comfy and elegant style statements. While many celebrities don't shy away from making the runway their ramp walk by experimenting with bold style choices, some love to keep things casual and chic. Read more

Para-Karate champion’s gesture towards opponent wins hearts

The world of sports often witnesses incredible gestures from athletes towards their opponents that leave people amazed. When captured and shared online, those videos leave netizens happy - and at times emotional too. One such video was recently posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. It shows a Para-Karate champion’s heartwarming gesture towards the person who lost against him. Read more

