Para-Karate champion’s gesture towards opponent wins hearts

The world of sports often witnesses incredible gestures from athletes towards their opponents that leave people amazed. When captured and shared online, those videos leave netizens happy - and at times emotional too. One such video was recently posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. It shows a Para-Karate champion’s heartwarming gesture towards the person who lost against him. The image shows a Para-Karate champion whose gesture towards his opponent has won people over. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

What does this video of a Para-Karate champion show?

The video opens to show a person announcing the winner of the Para-Karate championship 2023. Once announced, the winner, Farzad Safavi, bows down to the audience. However, he doesn't stop here. In the very next moment, he rushes towards his opponent, grabs his hand and raises it to make him a part of the celebration too.

“After winning the 2023 Asian Para-Karate Championships, Gold medalist Farzad Safavi beautifully shares the moment with his opponent. As you can see, It was the first thing Farzad thought of doing after he was declared victorious. A true act of kindness, class, and sportsmanship. Congratulations, Farzad!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

About Para-Karate championship:

The World Karate Federation established the Para-Karate Commission in 2006 to promote and develop this martial art form among athletes with disabilities. However, it took some years before Para-Karate was finally presented to the public in a demonstration competition.

Take a look at this video that shows a heartening gesture by a Para-Karate champion:

Did the video leave you saying ‘who’s cutting onions?’ You’re certainly not alone as several people took to the comments section to express how the video left them emotional too.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a Para-Karate champion?

“CHAMPION acting like a CHAMPION!” praised an Instagram user. “Yeah no worries I’ll just weep. Thanks,” added another. “This instantly brought me joy-smile and tears! Well done champions!!!” expressed a third. “The kind of sportsmanship the world needs,” joined a fourth. “Excuse me while I wipe the ‘sand’ out my eyes,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated close to 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this heartwarming gesture by a Para-Karate champion? Did this video melt your heart into a puddle?