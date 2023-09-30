Evening brief: PM Modi slams Baghel govt in Chhattisgarh, RJD leader's 'lipstick' remark stokes row; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 'Parivartan Maha Sankalp' rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday, criticised the Congress government for allegedly obstructing the implementation of development projects initiated by the Centre. He accused the Bhupesh Baghel-led state government of corruption, saying, “In the last five years, Chhattisgarh received significant funds for infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and electricity. We didn't hold back any funding for the state.” Modi also alleged corruption in various areas, including the distribution of liquor and even cow dung, as well as the ration distribution under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana. During the rally, PM Modi referred to Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister TS Singh Deo's previous statement, in which Deo claimed that the Centre did not show bias toward Congress-ruled states in development initiatives. Chhattisgarh, along with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, is scheduled for elections later this year. In 2018, the Congress secured a significant victory in Chhattisgarh, defeating the incumbent BJP.. Dig deeper

More news on Chhattisgarh election: BJP’s 2nd list for Chhattisgarh election will feature MPs; announcement next week Dig deeper

BSP, Gondwana Gantantra Party form alliance to contest Chhattisgarh state polls Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few days after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha's controversial 'Thakur' reference in the Rajya Sabha while discussing the women's reservation Bill, another leader from Lalu Yadav's party has ignited a political debate on the same topic. Speaking at an event in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, senior RJD politician Abdul Bari Siddiqui cautioned the audience that women who fit the description of “wearing lipsticks and having bob-cut hairstyles” might secure parliamentary seats under the guise of reservations. Siddiqui, echoing his party's stance on women's reservation in parliament, urged the Central government to extend reservations to women from marginalised communities. Otherwise, he argued, those who match the description of “lipsticks and bob-cut hairstyles” might come to the forefront. Dig deeper

More news on women's quota Act: Women's reservation bill signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu Dig deeper

‘Teasing illusion’: Chidambaram after Women's Reservation Bill gets President's nod Dig deeper

Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RBI extends deadline to exchange ₹2,000 notes till October 7 Dig deeper

Elon Musk's X platform paid nearly $20M to content creators, says CEO Linda Yaccarino Dig deeper

India News

Kerala train arson case: NIA files charge sheet against sole accused Dig deeper

Indian Army, Arunachal government hold mega events near LAC in Tawang Dig deeper

Global Matters

Turkey's most ancient film festival has been called off amidst a controversy stemming from a politically sensitive documentary related to the aftermath of the 2016 coup attempt. Antalya Mayor Muhittin Bocek announced the cancellation of the Golden Orange Film Festival in the city, occurring a day after the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry withdrew its backing for the event. The ministry's objection revolved around the documentary titled "Kanun Hükmü" or "The Decree," which sheds light on the challenges faced by a teacher and a doctor who were dismissed from their positions in the wake of the attempted coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016.“It is extremely sad that in such an important festival, the power of art is used to make propaganda for the FETO terrorist organization through the perception of victimhood,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anticipation is building for Vijay's upcoming Tamil movie “Leo”. with the advance ticket bookings in the UK hinting at a remarkable opening. Notably, it has surpassed the advance booking record previously held by Mani Ratnam's “Ponniyin Selvan I”. This film signifies the reunion of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, following their 2021 blockbuster “Master”. Sharing the latest update on the film's advance booking numbers, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, “Vijay: ‘Leo’ setting new benchmarks… #ThalapathyVijay’s #Leo is shattering records #Overseas. Distributed in #UK and #Europe by #AhimsaEntertainment, with 19 days left, the film has already taken the *#Tamil* Day 1 #BO crown in #UK from the previously held #PS1. #Leo is targeting to surpass the current single-day earnings for an INDIAN film in #UK, a record presently held by #Pathaan.” Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sambar, the delectable and nutritious lentil stew, has transcended its role as a South Indian household staple. Over time, it has garnered popularity not only across India but also in global culinary traditions. Often hailed as one of the most delicious renditions of toor dal, traditionally seasoned with cumin, spices, and ghee in North Indian homes, sambar's tangy, spicy, and hearty character has captivated the palates of food enthusiasts worldwide. Beyond its Indian roots, sambar finds a place as a sought-after accompaniment in Burmese cuisine, while also making appearances in Sri Lankan and Maldivian culinary traditions. Historically, sambar traces back to the 17th century in Tamil Nadu, where it was initially prepared exclusively by Iyengar Brahmins. The word "sambar" itself originates from the Tamil word “champāram”. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saurav Ghosal, Abhay Singh, and Mahesh Mangaonkar secured the gold medal in men's squash by defeating rivals Pakistan at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. This marks India's second gold in squash at the Asian Games, with the previous one coming in the 2014 Incheon Games when the men's team clinched victory against Malaysia. After nearly a decade, India brought home the gold following a thrilling win over Pakistan, a traditionally strong competitor in squash. In a closely contested match, India emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. After an initial loss by Mangaonkar to Nasir Iqbal in straight games, the experienced Saurav Ghosal's impressive performance against Muhammad Asim Khan brought India back into the competition. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening Briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.