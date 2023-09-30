Elon Musk's X platform paid nearly $20M to content creators, says CEO Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) has distributed nearly $20 million in payments to content creators on the app, said Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino in a post on Friday. Elon Musk with X CEO Linda Yaccarino,(AP)

In a post detailing payments to content creators, Yaccarino stated, “Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We’re enabling the economic success of new segments like creators. And so far we've paid out almost $20 million to our creator community."

The recently appointed CEO has asserted that X could achieve profitability by the beginning of 2024.

What is X's Creator programme?

X's ads revenue program offers eligible creators the opportunity to directly earn money from the platform by receiving a portion of the ad revenue generated through their content.

"Ads revenue sharing allows you to share revenue from verified users' organic impressions of ads displayed in response to content you post on X. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on X," states the X website.

Each time a user views an ad on their post or profile, the platform generates revenue from that impression and a percentage of this revenue is shared with the creators. This approach allows creators to monetize their presence on X and receive compensation for the value they contribute to the platform through their content.

What are X's Creator programme's eligibility criteria?

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, you must:

- Be subscribed to X Premium or Verified Organizations.

- Have at least 5 million organic impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months.

- Have at least 500 followers.

Furthermore, X introduced a feature on Friday that allows creators to enable direct messages (DMs) from subscribers only. Elon Musk, the platform's owner, announced this new feature, stating, "Being able to communicate with your favourite creator is a compelling reason to subscribe!"

