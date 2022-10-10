Evening brief: Putin doubles down on his threats as Russian strikes hit Ukraine; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On deadly strikes in Ukraine, Putin doubles down on threat: ‘We'll respond’

As deadly Russian strikes hit multiple Ukrainian cities including Kyiv on Monday, president Vladimir Putin threatened “harsh response” to what he termed “terrorist attacks” against Russia after wave of strikes which were in response to an attack on the Kerch bridge linking Russia and Crimea. Read more

Protest over attack on Congress MLA Anant Patel in Gujarat’s Navsari district

Thousands of tribals on Sunday gathered at Unai, the home town of Congress MLA Anant Patel after he was attacked on Saturday night by a group of men at Khergam in Navasari district. Read more

300-vehicle convoy carries Mulayam Yadav's body, showered with flowers | Video

A 300-strong convoy of vehicles stormed down the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh Monday carrying the body of former chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died earlier in the day after a prolonged illness. Read more

SBI warns against scamsters, shares tips to spot ‘Yeh Wrong Number Hai’

Do you get calls or messages from unknown numbers warning you that your electricity connection be cut? Do you get dubious messages claiming that you won a lottery worth xyz rupees? Read more

Bigg Boss 16: DCW chief Swati Maliwal demands Sajid Khan's ouster, says MeToo accusations show his disgusting mindset

Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 continues to spark controversy. Several celebrities and social media users criticised the show and the channel Colors TV for providing a platform to the filmmaker despite the multiple sexual assault allegations against him. Read more

Watch: Suryakumar hits massive six en route to his 52 in India's T20 WC match

India batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime form in T20 cricket as he smashed an incredible half-century score in Team India's 13-run win at WACA against Western Australia in their first warm-up game for the T20 World Cup. Read more

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal may deliver your next order on your doorstep. Here's why

A tweet by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice-chairman of Info Edge, has grabbed a lot of attention as it claimed that Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal dons the trademark red T-shirt that the company's delivery partners wear and delivers orders on a motorcycle once every three months. Read more

Soon, WhatsApp groups to have up to 1,024 participants: Report

In June, WhatsApp released an update, allowing users to add a maximum of 512 participants in a single group on the Meta-owned messaging platform; this cap was increased from 256. Read more

Web story: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoy vacation in London

The couple shared some of the pictures from their vacation on Instagram. Watch

