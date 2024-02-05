Evening brief: Rahul Gandhi's big poll promise; Congress's 'G2' jibe after Jharkhand trust vote, all latest news

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged a nationwide caste census and the elimination of the 50 per cent cap on reservations on Monday in the event of the INDIA bloc emerging victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Speaking at a public rally during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Gandhi asserted that Dalits, tribals, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) have been rendered “bonded labourers.” He further highlighted the lack of representation in major entities such as companies, hospitals, schools, colleges, and courts. "This is the biggest question before India. Our first step would be to get a caste census in the country," the former Congress chief said. Dig deeper Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Bank More in Dhanbad on Sunday. (ANI)

More news on this: Congress will protect tribal rights: Rahul during yatra in Jharkhand

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren won in the crucial trust vote in the Assembly on Monday, ensuring the smooth functioning of the JMM-led coalition government. With 47 MLAs supporting the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly, 29 legislators opposed it, and Independent legislator Saryu Roy chose to abstain. The JMM, Congress, and the RJD form the ruling alliance, with external support from the lone CPIML(L) legislator. "Jharkhand shattered the arrogance of the dictator. India won, the people won. The INDIA coalition government passed the trust vote in the Assembly today. Many congratulations to all of you. Jai Johar," the Congress said in a post in Hindi on X soon after the trust vote. Dig deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

More news on this: Champai Soren-led JMM-Cong govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand assembly

‘I am Hemant Soren Part 2’, declares CM Champai Soren during J'khand floor test

Latest News

Allahabad HC stays Aligarh Nagar Nigam’s order cancelling contract Dig deeper

Without harmony, we are nothing: Zakir Hussain wins 3 Grammy awards Dig deeper

India News

‘Centre's hatred towards tribals, Dalits’: Hemant Soren on his ED arrest Dig deeper

'Paigaam-e-Mohabbat hai': Religious leaders at Parliament to meet PM Modi Dig deeper

Global Matters

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, fueled speculation regarding his choice for a running mate in the 2024 presidential elections by mentioning two prominent Republicans. In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Trump was questioned about his potential vice-presidential candidate. “Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas,” he said, while mentioning South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The Republican frontrunner went on to say that he talks to "everyone" for the potential post and revealed that he recently had discussion with Tim Scott, who endorsed Trump after withdrawing his presidential run last year. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The preview of Kiran Rao's recent directorial venture, "Laapataa Ladies," was recently released, offering a sneak peek into the tumultuous journey of a 'lost bride.' The filmmakers also unveiled the inaugural track from the movie titled "Doubtwa," providing a more in-depth look into the storyline. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song features music composed by Ram Sampath and lyrics penned by Divyanidhi Sharma. In the lyrical video, Ravi Kishan portrays a police officer striving to unravel the mystery surrounding a missing bride, suspecting a woman from the village. Despite his earnest efforts, the elusive bride consistently manages to stay two steps ahead as he pursues her. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Two fatalities in Karnataka have been attributed to Monkey Fever, or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), prompting an urgent call for action and the implementation of preventive measures to curb the disease's transmission. This tick-borne haemorrhagic fever, typically contracted by monkeys, is caused by the KFD virus, an arbovirus belonging to the Flaviviridae family. Among the 49 positive cases reported in the state, an 18-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man have succumbed to the disease. Initial symptoms include sudden fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, with severe cases exhibiting haemorrhagic symptoms. Controlling tick populations in wildlife, particularly among monkeys, is crucial to preventing further spread. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin combined to claim six wickets, leading India to a convincing 106-run victory over England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. This win leveled the five-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Bumrah, who secured a five-wicket haul in the first innings, concluded with figures of 3 for 46 in 17.2 overs. He fittingly clinched the final wicket with a reversing delivery that struck the top of the off-stump. Meanwhile, Ashwin finished with 3 for 72 in 18 overs, coming just one wicket short of his 500th career dismissal. England fell short in their pursuit, managing 292 runs in an improbable chase of 399. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.