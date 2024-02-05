 'Paigaam-e-Mohabbat hai': Religious leaders at Parliament to meet Modi | WATCH | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / 'Paigaam-e-Mohabbat hai': Religious leaders at Parliament to meet PM Modi | WATCH

'Paigaam-e-Mohabbat hai': Religious leaders at Parliament to meet PM Modi | WATCH

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 05, 2024 05:13 PM IST

A video of the religious leaders with the Vice President was shared on X(formerly Twitter).

Religious leaders representing various minority sections of the country met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament on Monday. The religious leaders were also supposed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit to the Parliament. A video of the religious leaders interacting with the Vice President was shared on X.

Religious leaders representing various minority sections of the country met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Parliament on Monday. (ANI)
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said "Paigaam-e-mohabbat hai, paigaam desh hai. Today I am going to meet the Prime Minister".

Himani Sood, the founder of the Indian Minority Foundation, said they want to tell the world that India is one.

"Today the Indian Minority Organisation has reached the Parliament with various religious leaders. We want to tell everyone that India is one", Sood told ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha on Monday at 5 pm. This follows President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, marking the commencement of the Budget Session.

"In a vote of thanks opposition leader speaks first & then the PM replies to it. It will be an electoral speech & I do not expect anything from the PM. They will defame Congress, and will not speak anything on Manipur, China & rising unemployment...He will keep praising himself...," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday resumed discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address with the ruling party members highlighting the achievements of the Modi government and the opposition members accusing it of "lofty claims" and "half-truths".

Monday, February 05, 2024
