Trump name-drops 2 potential GOP running mates, breaks silence on claims of approaching RFK Jr.

Former US President Donald Trump stoked rumours about his pick for running mate in the 2024 presidential elections by dropping the names of two top Republicans. Ex-US President Donald Trump(AFP)

During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartirom, Trump was asked who would be his pick for vice-president. “Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas,” he said, while mentioning South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

The Republican frontrunner went on to say that he talks to "everyone" for the potential post and revealed that he recently had discussion with Tim Scott, who endorsed Trump after withdrawing his presidential run last year.

"You know, I called [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scott and people like Tim Scott, and I said you're a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself," Trump stated. “When I watched him, he was fine. He was good, but he was very low-key.”

Moving forward, Trump hailed Kristi Noem who has "been incredible fighting" for him, citing her declaration that she would never run against him "because [she] can't beat him."

The ex-US president was further asked about the criteria he is following to select his vice-president. "Always, it's got to be who is going to be a good president. Obviously, you always have to think that because in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. That's got to be No. 1," he said.

Trump rejects reports that he approached Kennedy Jr for running-mate

Following Trump's stunning victories in the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican primaries, there has been much conjecture about who he could choose as vice president. He even holds an overwhelming lead over his Republican rival former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Meanwhile, the ex-US president refuted reports that his team had contacted independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss the possibility of his running-mate. According to Trump, the discussion "never happened."

This comes after Kennedy Jr. claimed that the Republican frontrunner's campaign reached out to him regarding potential vice president position.

Some of the other names that have surfaced as potential running mate of Trump include New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).