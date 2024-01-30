‘I am flattered’: RFK Jr. reacts to speculation about Trump's running mate in 2024 election

Amid speculations about who Donald Trump would pick as his running mate, the Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that the Republican frontrunner's team reached out to him regarding potential vice president position. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (REUTERS)

Kennedy Jr. insisted that he has no interest in Trump's offer but added that he would be “flattered.”

“I would not take that job. And I’m flattered that President Trump would offer it to me, but it’s not something that I’m interested in,” RFK Jr. told NewsNation when asked if he would consider running as Trump's VP.

Responding to another question whether Trump or his campaign approached him to be his vice-presidential pick, Kennedy Jr. confirmed: “People from the team reached out to me.”

However, Trump’s senior adviser Chris LaCivita rejected Kennedy Jr.'s claim, stating that nobody from the Trump's campaign ever approached him.

“NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK Jr (or ever will),” LaCivita wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this week, the New York Post report claimed that Trump's campaign approached Kennedy Jr. "early on" about serving as his running mate in 2024.

People close to Trump told The Post that the Republican front-runner operatives earlier expressed interest in Kennedy Jr, adding “it was all premature”. The insider further said that it was "right out of the box" when Kennedy Jr announced his presidential bid last year in April.

“Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the source added.

Kennedy Jr. announces independent presidential bid

Last year in October, anti-vaccine activist Kennedy Jr dropped his Democratic primary bid to announce that he will run for president as an independent. Both Biden and Trump allies have questioned whether Kennedy may be a spoiler for their candidate.

Kennedy Jr is the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed during his presidential campaign in Los Angeles in 1968.

Following Trump's stunning victories in the Iowa and New Hampshire Republican primaries, there has been much conjecture about who he could choose as vice president.

Some of the names that have surfaced as potential running mate of Trump include New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Sen. Tim Scott (South Carolina) and Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).