Former Trump official Mike Gill dies days after being shot during carjacking incident in Washington DC

Mike Gill, a member of former president Donald Trump’s administration, has reportedly died after a recent carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. Gill, who worked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was shot last week while he was sitting in his car. A suspect entered his vehicle and attacked him. Mike Gill, a member of former president Donald Trump’s administration, has reportedly died after a recent carjacking incident in Washington, D.C. (Mike Gill/LinkedIn)

GIll's wife, Kristina, confirmed his death to FOX 5 DC. "It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill," Kristina wrote. "His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled."

"In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance,” she added.

The suspected gunman who shot Gill was identified by police as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham. He was later shot dead by New Carrollton police officers after he allegedly moved towards them in Lanham, while being armed. He was a Suitland resident with a minor criminal history.

Gill was senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council at the time of his death. He worked at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Trump administration in the past.

‘Wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted’

Gill’s friend for 15 years, President and CEO of the American Investment Council, Drew Maloney, said after his death, “Mike was not just a close friend; he was an extended member of our family. Our daughters' friendship blossomed into a beautiful bond, and it was a testament to Mike's warmth and kindness that he welcomed us into his life with open arms. Through countless holidays, celebrations, and shared moments, our families became intertwined, and I am so grateful for our enduring friendship."

Former CFTF Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo said, “Mike Gill was one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted persons on this earth. His life reflects everything that is good and right and true. Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague, and cherished friend. He will be sorely missed and long remembered."