Evening brief: Rishi Sunak plans to set up a UK-based global AI watchdog, and all the latest news

What's on Rishi Sunak's to-do list? A global artificial intelligence watchdog

British prime minister Rishi Sunak may be considering a London-based global artificial intelligence (AI) watchdog aimed at overseeing any threats posed by the technology, a UK media report claimed. As Rishi Sunak is set to discuss ways to cooperate on monitoring AI when he meets US president Joe Biden at the White House next week, The Times reported that the British premier is considering setting up a global AI authority in London. Read Here.

Congress to skip TV debates today, says ‘many questions to ask of PM Modi but…’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress has decided not to participate in any TV debates this evening due to the horrific train accident in Odisha, a party functionary said on Saturday. Pawan Khera, Congress's media and publicity department head, said it was the time to come together and stand by the grieving families. Read Here.

Elon Musk reacts to AI-generated pic that shows him as an Indian groom

A series of AI-generated pictures showing Elon Musk as an Indian groom recently went viral. The images have again turned into a topic of discussion after Elon Musk reacted to one of those pics. The tech billionaire shared his reaction when a Twitter user posted an image from the series. The pictures were originally created by a Sydney-based artist. See Here.

National Cancer Survivors Day: Tips for cancer survivors to stay healthy and happy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Winning the battle against cancer requires immense resilience and courage. The journey is full of challenges right from the moment of diagnosis to various treatments that change the course of one's life. Be it living with uncertainty or enduring various side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the disease tests your patience at every step. However, survivors often say that fighting the disease against all odds has made them stronger emotionally and mentally. Read Here.

Spider Man Across The Spider Verse box office collection day 2: Film earns ₹ 4 crore despite Zara Hatke release

Sony Picture's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse released in India and is steadily holding on to a decent box-office opening weekend. The animated sequel which registered a business of over ₹4 crore on Day 1, has now earned an early estimate ₹4 crore on Day 2, according to reports. The film released on Thursday. Read Here.

Five dos and donts of using earphones

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are some dos and don't of using earphones to avoid damaging your ears. Read Here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON