Evening brief: Rumours of Goa Congress MLAs joining BJP, and all the latest news

Ahead of monsoon session, Goa Congress shaken by rumours of MLAs joining BJP

A day after the Congress rushed its AICC observer Dinesh Gundu Rao to the state, speculation has gathered steam that a switchover of legislators is likely to happen later today. Read more

Karnataka rain update | Red alert for next three days in these districts

As torrential rain continues to batter several parts of Karnataka on Sunday, the weather department issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi till Wednesday. Read more

'Don't ignore cry of the poor': Pope appeals to leaders of Sri Lanka amid crisis

Speaking from St. Peter's square for his Sunday Angelus message, the Pope expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who he said "continue to suffer from political and economic instability". Read more

Djokovic passes verdict on Nadal's withdrawal announcement, makes shocking injury revelation ahead of Wimbledon final

Ahead of his eighth final at the All England Club, Djokovic had his say on Nadal's announcement before making a huge injury revelation ahead of the final against Kyrgios. Read more

When Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra were scolded by Hrishikesh Mukherjee: ‘If you had sense for story, would you be hero?’

Hrishikesh Mukherjee had once scolded Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra for asking questions for a scene in Chupke Chupke (1975). He had questioned their ‘sense for story’. Read more

