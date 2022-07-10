Karnataka rain update | Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi on red alert for next 3 days

As torrential rain continues to batter several parts of Karnataka on Sunday, the weather department issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi till Wednesday. The weather department has put Kodadu, Chikmagluru, Shimoga, Haveri, Dharwad and Belgaum districts on an orange alert, warning of heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. Holidays have been declared in schools and colleges in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.

Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas. Landslides have also been reported in hilly areas of the state. A major landslide has been reported from the Uttara Kannada district where the vehicular movement on National Highway 66 connecting Maharashtra and Goa is impacted. The Kodagu district also reported landslides with some key connecting roads due to waterlogging and potholes coupled with landslides.

The water level in the Netravati river in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada rose to the danger level of 8.5 metre on Sunday, PTI reported. All low-lying areas of the river basin in Bantwal have been inundated by the heavy rain lashing the district for the past few days. The people living on the banks of the river have been warned. The fishermen and tourists have been advised not to venture near the sea or beaches to avoid any life-threatening incidents.

Meanwhile, sea erosion worsened in several parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Heavy destruction to the coast occurred at Sasihithlu, Uchchila, Ulla and Batpady in the Dakshina Kannada district, while areas including Maravanthe, Kaup, Padubidri, Shiroor and Kirimanjeshwara in Udupi were also affected.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a total of 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1.

