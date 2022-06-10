Evening brief: Russia, China unveil first highway bridge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia, China unveil first highway bridge. Here are 5 things you must know

Russia and China have unveiled the first ever road bridge between the two countries, signifying the strengthening ties between the two countries amid Moscow's war in Ukraine, AFP reported. Read more

Gujarat’s healthcare initiatives being replicated at national level: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a one-day visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Friday, said the initiatives taken in the healthcare sector during his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat are today being replicated at a national level. Read more

Punjab govt to run Volvo buses from Delhi airport to state from June 15

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that from June 15, the state government will ply Volvo buses from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi airport to different towns in Punjab. Read more

'We reserve high praise for a player, then he disappears after 1 year...': Kapil gives verdict on Umran's India call-up

Speed demon Umran Malik emerged as a future star following a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Read more

Samrat Prithviraj box office day 7 collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns a disappointing ₹55 crore in week one

Akshay Kumar’s historical epic Samrat Prithviraj did not have the best of starts at the box office and its performance has only gone downhill since the weekend. Read more

10 dos and don'ts you must follow for a healthy liver

We all are guilty of ignoring our liver health at some point or the other. There are many ways in which we inadvertently abuse this crucial organ. Read more

