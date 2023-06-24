Evening brief: Russian army choppers fire at Wagner convoy in Voronezh, and all the latest news
Russia coup: Army helicopters open fire on Wagner group on Voronezh highway
Russian Army helicopters reportedly opened fire on a Wagner mercenary military convoy on the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh on Saturday. Read More
Titanic sub company, OceanGate Expedition, faces backlash over pilot job posting amid tragedy
OceanGate Expeditions, already under intense scrutiny following the tragic deaths of five individuals in its ill-fated Titanic-bound submersible, is now facing even more backlash. Read More
Female employees are having poor mental health than their male counterparts. Here's why
Mental health is a hot topic these days but many of us still don't understand the basics for example, a major difference between people with mental illness and others in the workplace is how they communicate with their colleagues. According to Headspace Health statistics, 83% of CEOs and 70% of workers have taken time off from work due to burnout, stress or mental health difficulties. Read More
‘Stop playing Ranji. Say, it’s of no use': Gavaskar scathes through India selectors for snubbing Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan is only second to Don Bradman in the list of highest batting averages in first-class cricket for cricketers who have scored more than 2000 runs. Read More