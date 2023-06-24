Home / India News / Evening brief: Russian army choppers fire at Wagner convoy in Voronezh, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Russian army choppers fire at Wagner convoy in Voronezh, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2023 05:16 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia coup: Army helicopters open fire on Wagner group on Voronezh highway

Russian Army helicopters reportedly opened fire on a Wagner mercenary military convoy on the M4 highway outside the city of Voronezh on Saturday. Read More

Wagner Group ,mercenaries while entering into the military HQ in Rostov-on-Don.(Twitter)
Wagner Group ,mercenaries while entering into the military HQ in Rostov-on-Don.(Twitter)

Titanic sub company, OceanGate Expedition, faces backlash over pilot job posting amid tragedy

OceanGate Expeditions, already under intense scrutiny following the tragic deaths of five individuals in its ill-fated Titanic-bound submersible, is now facing even more backlash. Read More

Web Stories | 5 DIY Hair Masks For Summer

Female employees are having poor mental health than their male counterparts. Here's why

Mental health is a hot topic these days but many of us still don't understand the basics for example, a major difference between people with mental illness and others in the workplace is how they communicate with their colleagues. According to Headspace Health statistics, 83% of CEOs and 70% of workers have taken time off from work due to burnout, stress or mental health difficulties. Read More

‘Stop playing Ranji. Say, it’s of no use': Gavaskar scathes through India selectors for snubbing Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan is only second to Don Bradman in the list of highest batting averages in first-class cricket for cricketers who have scored more than 2000 runs. Read More

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news
top news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out