Evening brief: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts to ‘no Dharna in Parliament House’ notice, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sharad Pawar reacts to ‘no Dharna in Parliament House’ notice

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday reacted to a notice issued by Rajya Sabha secretariat that states that demonstrations, dharnas, fast or religious ceremonies can no longer be held in the precincts of Parliament House. Read more

Bihar politician Anant Singh loses assembly membership, not the 1st on that list

In a major setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday issued the notification terminating the membership of four-time Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, midway through his current term, with effect from June 21 following the leader’s conviction and 10-year jail sentence in a criminal case. Read more

Mizoram health workers on indefinite strike over salary, regularisation: Report

Mizoram is facing a severe manpower crunch amid rising Covid-19 cases due to an indefinite strike organised by various healthcare workers under the National Health Mission (NHM), several media reports said on Thursday. Read more

North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions

North Korea on Friday slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country. Read more

Babar Azam reveals reason behind tweet for Virat Kohli after it takes internet by storm

More than 12 hours after his tweet on Virat Kohli took social media by storm, Pakistan captain Babar Azam revealed the reasons behind it. Babar said his tweet was to show support for Virat Kohli, who is one of the "best players." Read more

5 Yoga exercises to improve memory and concentration

Yoga is accessible to everyone regardless of age, gender and fitness levels and it can be considered as the elixir for youth and vitality since this ancient science is a dynamic process that boosts brain functions. Read more

TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR launched in India at ₹2.85 lakh

After recently rolling out the prices for the new yearly updated G 310 R naked street bike, BMW Motorrad India on Friday announced the launch of the new 2022 G 310 RR sport bike in the market starting at ₹2.85 lakh for the Standard variant and ₹2.99 lakh for Style Sport variant (ex-showroom). Read more

Rohman Shawl reacts to ex-girlfriend Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship: ‘He is worth it’

Only hours after Lalit Modi tweeted their photos together and called Sushmita Sen his ‘better half’, the former Miss Universe and actor’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl responded to the news of their relationship. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON