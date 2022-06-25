Evening brief: Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions amid Maharashtra political crisis, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Seek votes in your father's name': Shiv Sena passes 6 resolutions as Uddhav roars

The Shiv Sena national executive on Saturday passed six resolutions amid the ongoing political crisis of Maharashtra as Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the Eknath Shinde faction against using the name of his father Balasaheb Thackeray. Read more

Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says this on new party to be floated by Sena rebels: 'It will not be authorised till...'

With the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction of the Shiv Sena all set to announce a new party, the Shiv Sena Balasaheb, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said no such group would be recognised until it gets legal authorisation from the Maharashtra assembly speaker. Read more

'English game jeetne ke liye Desi jazba chahiye': Tendulkar, Sehwag lead tributes on 1983 WC-win anniversary

Today, June 25, marks the 39th year anniversary of India’s historic defeat of the West Indies at the 1983 World Cup. A day which has been etched into the history books of cricket, India’s underdog run to the final at Lord’s and the following performance to beat the champions of the first two editions of the World Cup. Read more

Adnan Sami's Maldives pics leave fans in awe: 'I can't believe my eyes'

Singer Adnan Sami, 50, is vacationing with wife Roya and daughter Medina in Maldives. The singer, who shot to fame in India with his song Lift Karadey in 2000 underwent a massive weight loss transformation, few years after the song's success. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics

One can always trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry actor has established herself as one of the trendiest Gen-Z fashionistas with her sartorial choices. Read more

Woman recalls how she got back her lost bag and iPad after three years. All thanks to a shop owner

If you have ever lost your luggage at the airport, you may know how difficult it is to get it back. However, in an intriguing Twitter thread, a woman from Pakistan shared how she lost her baggage at the Islamabad airport and got it back not after one or two but three years. Read more

