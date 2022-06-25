Ex-Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says this on new party to be floated by Sena rebels: 'It will not be authorised till...'
With the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction of the Shiv Sena all set to announce a new party, the Shiv Sena Balasaheb, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said no such group would be recognised until it gets legal authorisation from the Maharashtra assembly speaker.
Also Read | Eknath Shinde-led rebels name their group ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’
“Until it gets legal authorisation from the speaker, such types of groups will not be authorised,” Chavan said, according to news agency ANI.
The state assembly is without a speaker since February last year; the previous occupant, Congress leader Nana Patole, resigned from the post after being appointed as the Maharashtra unit president of the party. Narhari Zirwal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the incumbent deputy speaker, is overseeing the responsibilities of the vacant position.
Click here for all live updates on the Maharashtra political crisis
The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress together govern the western state, with their alliance known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Meanwhile, the Shinde-led rebel camp is scheduled to address a press conference at 4pm from the Radisson Blue Hotel in Assam’s Guwahati, where they are camping, and announce the formation of their new party. The briefing will be addressed by rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is likely to be named the spokesperson of the soon-to-be-launched outfit.
Also Read | 'Stop bleating like a goat…': Raut slams BJP leaders amid Maharashtra crisis
The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Among these, at least 37 are with Shinde in Guwahati, taking the total number of the party’s rebel MLAs to 38 (the group is also supported by some independent MLAs). This is one more than the minimum number of Sena legislators the faction needs to not be in violation of the anti-defection law.
Also Read | Maharashtra crisis: Shinde camp consolidates as Uddhav reaches out to cadre
At least two-thirds of a party’s total strength in a state legislative assembly is needed to avoid the anti-defection law.
