Evening brief: Shivraj's big prediction for BJP in MP polls, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2023 04:59 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘BJP is going to get more than 200 seats’: Shivraj Chouhan's prediction for MP elections

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win more than 200 seats in the assembly election due later this year. Read More

UN agencies warn of starvation risk in Sudan among other countries, call for urgent aid

Two UN agencies warned Monday of rising food emergencies including starvation in Sudan due to the outbreak of war and in Haiti, Burkina Faso and Mali due to restricted movements of people and goods. Read More

Sara Ali Khan reveals she met Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes, wanted to walk with Ryan Gosling on red carpet

Several Bollywood celebrities made their Cannes debut this year including Sara Ali Khan. The actor made her red carpet debut in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and also attended other parties and galas where she experienced the prestigious French festival. Read More

'There may not have been a Sachin…': Shubman Gill ends silence on being compared to Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

It's just surreal how Indian cricket does it. When the legendary Sunil Gavaskar retired, everyone wondered: 'Who next?' And the very next year, a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar debuted and went on to become arguably the world's greatest batter. Read More

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bjp shivraj singh chouhan top news + 1 more
bjp shivraj singh chouhan top news
Monday, May 29, 2023
