Sara Ali Khan reveals she met Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes, wanted to walk with Ryan Gosling on red carpet

Several Bollywood celebrities made their Cannes debut this year including Sara Ali Khan. The actor made her red carpet debut in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga and also attended other parties and galas where she experienced the prestigious French festival. Sara shared that while she encountered artistes from countries like Lebanon and Egypt, she also got to meet the Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. (Also read: After Cannes, Sara Ali Khan wins over Red Sea film festival gala in shimmery gown. See pics) Sara Ali Khan met Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Cannes parties and galas

Leonardo DiCaprio was attending the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. Like Sara, he was also spotted at several Cannes parties, including the amfAR gala. She also attended the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala in association with Vanity Fair event where she gave a speech in front of all the attendees. Sara wore a Rachel Gilbert gown to the party.

Sara's Cannes experience

Speaking with India Today, the actor shared what she learnt from her first Cannes experience, "I think I learnt that every country has their own culture. Of course, we know this, but seeing it being celebrated.. I was with actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris, I even met Leonardo DiCaprio. I think ultimately despite all our national differences, in terms of regions, the passion that we all feel is the same. Truly, it shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries.”

She also added that she would have loved to walk the red carpet with another Hollywood star. She said, “I think right now Vicky Kaushal is the only one I’ll say though you said Hollywood, but Ryan Gosling. Main hamesha aise hi karti hoon, main sahi jawaab deke bol hi deti hoon (I always do this, I say the exactly what I am thinking)!”

Sara's next projects

Sara will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film is releasing in theatres on June 2, 2023. The actor's last film was Disney+ Hotstar's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. She also has the Prime Video film Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she plays the freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Sara made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

