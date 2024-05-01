Evening brief: Siddaramaiah urges PM to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport; Adhir Chowdhury's video sparks row, more

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take necessary steps through the ministry of external affairs so that tainted BJP leader and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna can return to India to join the probe into the allegations of sex videos. Siddaramaiah, in his letter, wrote that Prajwal fled the country sensing the impending arrest and travelled abroad on a diplomatic passport. "While the SIT is working round the clock to investigate the allegations of crimes against several woman by Prajwal Revanna, getting him back to the country is of utmost importance so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land," Karnataka chief minister wrote. Dig deeper Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda and son of HD Revanna.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused senior Congress leader and party candidate from Baharampur constituency, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, of allegedly endorsing voting for the BJP in a poll-bound rally saying that it is better to vote for BJP than TMC in West Bengal.In the purported video shared by the Trinamool's official X handle, the Congress leader, who can be seen addressing an election rally, said in Bengali, "It's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC." Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Discussing the trials and tribulations of Hardik Pandya amid the Indian Premier League season 2024, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels the Mumbai Indians skipper will be a different player at the ICC T20 World Cup. With Team India roping in underfire Hardik as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the T2 World Cup, the Mumbai Indians skipper showcased his bowling exploits against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The makers of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule released the first single from the film on May 1. Titled Pushpa Pushpa, the number has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad with vocals by Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue, apart from lyrics by Chandrabose. The first single, which is 4-minutes-19-seconds long is a celebration of Allu's character Pushpa Raj with the lyrics reflecting that. The lyrical video is interspersed with scenes from the film, apart from the lyrics of the song superimposed on them. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The highly-anticipated Met Gala, fashion's grandest occasion, returns on its traditional first Monday of May, bringing excitement to fashion enthusiasts worldwide as they eagerly await the event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6. This magical night draws A-listers to New York, captivating global curiosity as fans anticipate the captivating ensembles of their favourite stars. Guests adorn themselves in extravagant, awe-inspiring outfits, setting trends and sparking discussions. Dig deeper

