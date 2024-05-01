 Three injured in another stabbing incident in UK, accused held | World News - Hindustan Times
Three injured in another stabbing incident in UK, accused held

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2024 04:54 PM IST

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public in London.

Three people were injured in an apparent stabbing at a school in northern England on Wednesday, AFP reported, citing the police.

Police stand outside the Birley Academy in Sheffield, northern England, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.(AP)
Police stand outside the Birley Academy in Sheffield, northern England, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.(AP)

The incident of the stabbing, in which a 17-year-old boy has been arrested, comes a day after a similar incident occurred in London.

The boy was detained following reports of three people being injured at Birley Community College in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police said.

Officers responded to reports of an incident "involving a sharp object" at around 8:50 am local time.

In a statement, the police said paramedics treated two adults with minor injuries at the school. Another child was also checked over after being assaulted, reported AFP.

“Officers are at the scene after responding to reports of an incident involving a sharp object at the school on Birley Lane at around 8.50 am. Two adults were checked over at the scene after suffering minor injuries,” South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"A child was also checked over after being assaulted,” the police added.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in an east London suburb. Among those injured were two police officers and two other people.

The attacker, a 36-year-old man, was held by the police at the scene. Video footage and photographs shared on social media showed the man on the streets near houses with what appears to be a Samurai-like sword. The police had said that the incident was not treated as terror-related.

Prior to this, a 13-year-old girl made her first appearance in court in Wales on three counts of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school.

The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School in Ammanford, north of Swansea, just after 11:00 am last Wednesday, according to AFP.

