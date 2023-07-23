Evening brief: ‘Stop eating tomatoes,’ UP minister's viral advice on soaring prices, and all the latest news

Don't eat tomatoes, grow them at home: Uttar Pradesh minister's statement viral The price hike of tomatoes at this time is nothing new and every problem has a solution, Uttar Pradesh minister Pratibha Shukla's statement has gone viral as the minister advised people to not eat tomatoes now. "If you stop eating tomatoes, the prices will inevitably come down. And people should grow tomatoes at home. You can also eat lemon instead of tomato. If nobody is eating tomatoes, the prices will come down," the minister said on Saturday as the tomato prices continue to rise across the country with one kg still above ₹120. Read more People buying tomatoes from the straw imposed by the government for 80 per kg tomatoes in sector 4, in Noida, India, on Tuesday. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

