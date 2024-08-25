Evening brief: Suspected Pak national arrested in Barmer; UN envoy alarmed by Taliban's harsh new law, & more

A suspected Pakistani national, Jagsi Koli, 21, was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police near the Barmer district border in Rajasthan. Koli, claiming to be from Pakistan's Aakli village, allegedly crossed into India on the night of August 24-25. His footprints were discovered during routine surveillance, leading to his capture in Jadpa village. Authorities are investigating whether this was part of a "dry run" by Pakistani agencies to test Indian border security. Dig deeper The suspected Pakistani national was arrested from the Naya Taal border post under the Sedwa police station area in Barmer. (BSF | Twitter| Representational)

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over the Taliban's recent enactment of a stringent morality law, known as the "Law on the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice." Roza Otunbayeva, UNAMA's head, condemned the 35-article law, highlighting its oppressive impact, particularly on Afghan women and girls. The law grants moral inspectors broad authority to detain individuals for vague infractions and imposes severe restrictions on women, including mandatory full-body coverings, prohibitions on speaking or singing in public, and bans on solo travel. Dig deeper

India News

Congress's ‘U stands for Modi govt's U-turn' jab at Centre's Unified Pension Scheme Dig deeper

Kapil Sibal's predecessor threatens no-confidence motion over SCBA resolution on Kolkata rape-murder case Dig deeper

Global Matters

Nestle Chairman says CEO change was prompted by growth concerns Dig deeper

Kremlin says Telegram founder-CEO Durov ‘miscalculated’ by fleeing Russia Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Bangladesh made history by defeating Pakistan in the opening Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, marking their first-ever win against Pakistan in 13 encounters. The victory dented Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. Pakistan's strategy of selecting four pacers—Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali—proved less effective as the pitch favoured spin bowling. Bangladesh's six spinners made a decisive impact, taking nine of Pakistan's 16 wickets across both innings. Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, admitted post-match that the team misjudged the pitch conditions, which had been affected by rain prior to the match, leading to their decision to rely heavily on pace bowlers. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 12-year-old daughter of actor couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, recently discussed living up to her family's legacy in an interview with iDream Media. Sitara expressed pride in being part of a renowned acting family, including her grandfather Krishna, and shared her interest in both acting and modeling. Although she's still undecided about her future career, she's considering these fields seriously. Sitara made her modeling debut with the jewellery brand PMJ and reflected on how her parents inspire her. Dig deeper

It's Trending!

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took X to express his disappointment with IndiGo. In his post, he detailed how an elderly couple who had paid for their seats in the front row were moved to row 19 without any explanation. Bhogle also shared that the man was struggling to walk till the back of the plane. Soon after the post went viral, the airlines also reacted to it. Read more...