Evening brief: Time to change LIC slogan, Congress quips amid Adani row, and all the latest news

'Zindagi ke saath thi': Cong mocks LIC slogan on Adani row; ‘Who’s Chung Ling?'

Amid the row in Parliament over Adani Enterprises, the Congress said now the time has come to change LIC's slogan from zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi ( remain with life, beyond life) to zindagi ke saath thi, ab Adaniji ke saath hai (remained with life, now with Adani. Read more

This country has advised people to stay indoors amid ‘eye-burning’ air pollution

A massive spike in air pollution in Bangkok and neighbouring Thai provinces prompted authorities to urge people to stay indoors and avoid any outdoor activity, Reuters reported. Read more

Ravi Shastri's deal-breaking statement on Umran Malik's World Cup chances, explains how India pacer can make it to squad

Speed sensation Umran Malik has been making waves in international cricket ever since he made his debut. Of course, Umran's pace is what stands out the most about him, but if one is to look beyond his speed, there are other aspects of his bowling too that make him an obvious threat for the opposition. Read more

The Whale movie review: Masterful, moving performances by Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau clash with an overdone story

Darren Aronofsky's The Whale is set over the crucial last days in the life of Charlie, an obese, reclusive professor, played by Brendan Fraser. Read more

How to stop cheating on your partner; expert suggests 5 ways

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with multiple women while the TV star and model was pregnant with their daughter. Aditya Pancholi was married to Zarina Wahab when he had an affair with Kangana Ranaut. Read more

Viral pic: Guess what made Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, PM Modi laugh

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is famous on social media for his wisecracks that bring broad smiles to people’s faces. The minister has yet again caught the attention of netizens after he posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more

