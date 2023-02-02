'Zindagi ke saath thi': Cong's jab at LIC on Adani row; ‘Who’s Chung Ling?'

Amid the row in Parliament over Adani Group, the Congress said now the time has come to change LIC's slogan from zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi ( remain with life, beyond life) to zindagi ke saath thi, ab Adaniji ke saath hai (remained with life, now with Adani. “This is the situation of LIC. And the prime mentor in silent on the issue and you will not hear a word from him,” Khera said asking on whose instruction LIC increased its investment in Adani businesses.

"In our childhood, there was a song ‘bhanwre ne khilaya phool’... phool ko le gaya Hindenberg. 20 years of effort from Narendra Modi from the time when he was the chief minister now got busted. Had this been a matter between Modiji and Adaniji, we all would have remained silent," Pawan Khera said.

As the Congress raised the demand for a probe by either a joint parliamentary committee or by the Supreme Court, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the government is "clearly cornered" on the Adani issue and hence both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were adjourned on Thursday without giving the opposition a chance to present its demands in Parliament.

"The Adani issue does certainly warrant an investigation by Sebi & RBI. Whether that will be truly independent is a separate matter given the special relationship Mr A shares with the ruling regime -- which could be dubbed as a Narendradani one," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"Adani family members have their tax havens in Mauritius, the UAE and the Caribbean islands. This is a nexus which we read about in the Hindenburg report," Pawan Khera said.

Raising China's link with the issue, the Congress asked about Chinese businessman Chang Chung-Ling. "This name came in the AgustaWestland case. Manmohan Singh's government ordered a JPC into that. They wanted to drag our name but the person involved is the partner of their friend. You people may remember SG, Sushen Gupta, but it was being presented as Sonia Gandhi. Chang Chung-Ling and Gautam bhai are partners. They have the same office in Singapore where they operate. What is this relation now?" Pawan Khera said.

