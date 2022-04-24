Home / India News / Evening brief: Will take up issue of attack on Kirit Somaiya with Govt, says Devendra Fadnavis and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Will take up issue of attack on Kirit Somaiya with Govt, says Devendra Fadnavis and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Fadnavis also said either the Mumbai Police indirectly supported the attack on Kirit Somaiya or it had become inefficient to take action against the attackers, reported news agency PTI.(File photo)
Fadnavis also said either the Mumbai Police indirectly supported the attack on Kirit Somaiya or it had become inefficient to take action against the attackers, reported news agency PTI.(File photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Attack' on Kirit Somaiya: Devendra Fadnavis says will take up issue with Centre

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday he will take up the issue of the alleged attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya with the Centre. Read more

BJP sweeps Guwahati municipal polls; AAP opens account; No seat for Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday swept elections to the Guwahati municipal corporation by winning 58 of the total 60 wards. Read more

In Palli, each household ‘contributed 20 rotis’ for guests at Modi's event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first major visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, on Sunday interacted with representatives of Palli Panchayat in Samba district. Read more

Should UK PM Boris Johnson quit over ‘partygate’? Here's what top Conservatives leader said

As calls continue to grow demanding UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s resignation over the so-called ‘partygate’ scandal, Oliver Dowden, the co-chair of the Conservatives Party, has cautioned against any such move, saying doing so would be ‘dearly damaging to the country.’ Read more

'That's where it all began. After all, God told me to sit there': Suryakumar reveals never-heard-before story of Sachin

The Mumbai Indians dressing room have always had the biggest of cricketing names present over the course of their 15 years in Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

How to reduce bad cholesterol levels? Expert shares tips

Cholesterol plays an extremely important part in the body. The waxy substance found in blood, helps in building healthy cells. However, there is a limit to the amount of cholesterol that our bodies should contain, High cholesterol can have adverse effects on the body. Read more

Raveena Tandon celebrates KGF Chapter 2 success with a surprise party from daughter Rasha. See pics

On Sunday, Raveena Tandon shared a series of pictures from a small family celebration on Instagram. In the photos, Raveena, her husband Anil Thadani, and their kids, Rasha and Ranbir are seen posing for the camera. Read more

Why J&K police suspect Jaish attackers killed in Jammu could be from Afghanistan

Jammu and Kashmir police suspects that two Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists killed in Jammu's Sunjwan on Friday could be from Pakistan's Pashtu belt or its neighbouring Afghanistan. Watch

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out